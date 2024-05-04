Internet Computer Price Tops $13.26 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $13.26 or 0.00020866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and $107.44 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00057484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,222,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,451,216 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.