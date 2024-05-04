Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Issues Earnings Results

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 22,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,967. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.86. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.