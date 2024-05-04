Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.18. 213,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.