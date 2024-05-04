Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $515,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after buying an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after buying an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Teradyne by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,164,000 after buying an additional 654,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,867,000 after buying an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after buying an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Shares of TER traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.44. 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,491. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.19. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $121.86.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

