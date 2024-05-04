Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 18,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. 1,974,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,915. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

