Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 618,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,568,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308,032 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 4,107,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after buying an additional 439,331 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $22,848,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,100 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

