Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.79% of Houlihan Lokey worth $65,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $131.93. 272,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,282. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $133.80. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.