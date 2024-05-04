Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.79% of Houlihan Lokey worth $65,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $131.93. 272,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,282. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $133.80. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
