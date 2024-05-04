Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOLX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Hologic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 96.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Hologic by 186.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Hologic by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

