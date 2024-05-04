Hiscox (LON:HSX) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,277.85

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,277.85 ($16.05) and last traded at GBX 1,175 ($14.76), with a volume of 1378397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,217 ($15.29).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSX. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.45) to GBX 1,270 ($15.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.02) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,215 ($15.26).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hiscox

Hiscox Price Performance

Hiscox Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,192.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.74. The stock has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.25, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,875.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hiscox

In other Hiscox news, insider Paul Cooper bought 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($15.48) per share, with a total value of £14,094.08 ($17,703.91). 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.