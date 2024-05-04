Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $989,000 Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $141.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

