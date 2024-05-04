Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth about $1,992,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graco by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Graco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGG. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Graco

Graco Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE GGG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.12. 753,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.