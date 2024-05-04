GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,234 shares of company stock worth $14,025,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,650. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 102.82% and a net margin of 40.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

