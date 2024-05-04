Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter.
Geospace Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $17.09.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
