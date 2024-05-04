Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

In other Geospace Technologies news, SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,538.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $979,992.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,240 shares of company stock worth $52,124 over the last three months. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

