Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 151000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Geomega Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About Geomega Resources

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

