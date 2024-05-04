Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $4.72 on Friday, reaching $133.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.08. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

