G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 167.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 574,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,108. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $234.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,293,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

