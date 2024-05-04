Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Frontier Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $5.76 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $104,545.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,949 shares in the company, valued at $461,072.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

