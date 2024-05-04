Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
Frontier Group Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $5.76 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.
In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $104,545.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,949 shares in the company, valued at $461,072.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.
