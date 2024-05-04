Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Announces Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 5,061.85%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet updated its Q2 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.73 to $1.79 EPS.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

