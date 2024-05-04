Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 26.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 321,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 134,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of FTNT traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,896,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,557. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 5,061.85% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.