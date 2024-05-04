Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 115,417 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Herc worth $62,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Herc by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRI. StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.85.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

