First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Lifted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1,405.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

LMBS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.89. 210,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

