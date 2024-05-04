First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 49.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,295.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $750.86 and a twelve month high of $1,303.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,210.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,070.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

