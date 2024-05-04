First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $142.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

