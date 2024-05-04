Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 992,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 263,708 shares.The stock last traded at $146.60 and had previously closed at $145.34.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.