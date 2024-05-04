Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,224.40.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $27.66 on Friday, reaching $1,193.01. 182,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,081. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $729.54 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,226.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,158.28.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

