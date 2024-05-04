Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $4,814,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.00. 28,023,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,518,412. The firm has a market cap of $457.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

