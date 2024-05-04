Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.08 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.550 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

EXTR stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

