Ethereum (ETH) Hits Market Capitalization of $377.08 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $377.08 billion and approximately $12.26 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,139.85 or 0.04911255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00056319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00020887 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,095,781 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

