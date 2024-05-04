Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,235,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $526.96. 819,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.91. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $542.07.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.