eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, RTT News reports. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. eBay updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.15 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.150 EPS.

eBay Stock Up 0.5 %

eBay stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.35.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

