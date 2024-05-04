DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $833.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,551,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

