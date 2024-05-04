DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.96.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,210,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,060. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.86 and its 200-day moving average is $110.13. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,782 shares of company stock valued at $64,046,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in DoorDash by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.