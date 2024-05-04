Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. 328,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,279. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.05. The firm has a market cap of $677.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

