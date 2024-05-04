Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 686.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,819. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

