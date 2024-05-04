DA Davidson Raises Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target to $5.50

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paysign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

PAYS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. 175,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,197. Paysign has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 13.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paysign will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Paysign news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 51,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $150,309.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,099,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,870,998.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paysign news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 86,978 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $260,064.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,943,619 shares in the company, valued at $17,771,420.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $150,309.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,099,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,870,998.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 476,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,208 in the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysign in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Paysign by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paysign by 39.0% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Paysign by 33.7% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paysign by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

