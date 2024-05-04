Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. 5,285,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

