Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 85,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,919. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

