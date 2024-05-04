Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Consolidated Water Price Performance
NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 85,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,919. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88.
Consolidated Water Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
