Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in KeyCorp by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KEY opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

