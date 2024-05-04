Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

CODI has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 210,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,919. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $566.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.07 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 588.24%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $187,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,147,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

