Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 652,798 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652,798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Carnival Co. & worth $87,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.45. 23,548,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,265,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 2.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

