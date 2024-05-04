Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $71,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 889,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,976,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. 2,875,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

