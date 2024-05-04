Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.24

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.24 and last traded at $93.16, with a volume of 4201086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,846. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,830,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,808,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

