Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $230.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

NYSE CLH traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.35. 330,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,847. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $210.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.88 and its 200-day moving average is $177.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $87,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,622 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,999,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

