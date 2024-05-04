CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get CGI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CGI

CGI Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,499. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CGI will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CGI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,389,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,239,000 after buying an additional 805,973 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,103,000 after buying an additional 272,371 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in CGI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,711,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,239,000 after acquiring an additional 129,020 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CGI by 12.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,505,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,026,000 after acquiring an additional 401,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.