CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. 2,360,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,881. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

