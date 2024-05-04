Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Downgraded by Compass Point to Neutral

Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Centerspace Price Performance

Centerspace stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.71. 71,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,077. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -375.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Centerspace by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Centerspace by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

