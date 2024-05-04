CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in CarMax were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in CarMax by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

