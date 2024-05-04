Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRPT. TheStreet raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,130. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,215.09 and a beta of 0.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

