Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.54. The company had a trading volume of 795,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

