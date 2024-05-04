Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $590.83.

Get Cable One alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CABO

Cable One Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $17.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.45. The stock had a trading volume of 162,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.80. Cable One has a 1 year low of $369.13 and a 1 year high of $749.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.69.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the first quarter worth $916,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth $8,695,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.